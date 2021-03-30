Amoaya youth vow to resist illegal mining in the community

Galamsey pit

Concerned Youth of Sefwi-Amoaya in the Bodi District of the Western North Region have raised concern over activities of illegal mining in the rivers Amoaya and Subre which serve as a source of drinking water to residents.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Stephen Acquah Mawuto, President of the Association said illegal mining activities have polluted Bia, Benzimata, Nakanaka, Aboagye, Ewurasue, and Enako rivers, which has compiled residents to resort to the use of sachet water for their daily activities a situation he described as a major challenge to residents who are mostly Cocoa Farmers.



The youth leader indicated that some illegal miners recently visited the community with the intention of mining in the Amoaya and Subre rivers, the only rivers left and they would resist any attempt to mine in these rivers.



He in this regard called on the government and the requisite stakeholders to intervene to stop illegal mining in the Amoaya and Subre rivers which serve as the only source of drinking water to residents.



"To those who are behind the move and seeking their interest, they should be prepared to kill all of us because we will not allow any galamsey activity in the river Amoaya and Subre" he cautioned.

Some of the residents mostly women who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said access to potable drinking was a major challenge since galamsey activities have destroyed all the water bodies in the area and called on the government to intervene.



Nana Kwasi Bukuri II, chief of the town in response confirmed the activities of galamsey in the area which has negatively affected water bodies in the town.



He declared support for the youth and assured that he would not allow galamsey activities in the Amoaya and Subre rivers which according to him were the only source of water to the people.