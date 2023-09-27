An independent president will be the best thing to happen to Ghana - Alan

Alan Kyerematen during the launch of his independent candidacy for elections 2024

A 2024 presidential candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has stated that the best thing that will happen to Ghana’s political terrain is the election of an independent candidate as its president.

Putting himself forward as this alternative to the predominantly two-party state in the country, Alan Kyerematen said that as an independent president, he would source for leaders across the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“This will be a watershed development in the history of Ghana. To get an independent candidate as a president will be the best thing that happened to Ghana because here, we have a referee who is an honest broker between one elephant and one umbrella; two parties fighting, who brings the two together, and who can appoint ministers from both the NDC and the NPP,” he explained.



Alan Kyerematen made this known during an interview on TV3 on Tuesday, September 27, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Alan Kyerematen announced his divorce from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, September 25, 2023, declaring his intention to still become president of Ghana, but as an independent candidate.



AE/BB