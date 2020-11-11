Anaesthestists have not been denied their annual leave - Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has refuted reports that authorities of the institution are denying Anaesthestists the opportunity to go on their annual leave.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, and copied to GhanaWeb, the accusations are false and must be disregarded by the general public.



Korle Bu clarified that staff of the Anaesthesia Department, Internal Medicine, and allied specialties in the hospital were earlier mobilsed to join the national team to prepare the nation for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Consequently, some staff were recalled while those who were due to go on annual leave were asked to suspend theirs to support the broader national cause.

“To begin with, the Hospital has not denied any Anaesthetists the opportunity to go on their annual leave. The facts are that when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the responsibility fell on the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to mobilise the staff not only to fight the outbreak in Korle Bu but to join the broader national effort at combating the disease,” the statement read.



