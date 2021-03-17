Anaji-Estate Methodist Circuit inaugurated

The inaugural ceremony

The Anaji-Estate Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, has been inaugurated in the Sekondi Diocese with a call on elected officers to serve the Lord and the church and diligently discharge all duties.

The inaugural ceremony, which was on the theme, “discipleship: Jesus Christ”, separates the Anaji-Estate from the Effia-Kuma Circuit.



Societies under the Anaji-Estate Circuit are Anaji-Estate, Ntankorful, Kansaworodo, Mampong, Akroma-Krom, Namibia, Anaji-Fie, West-Anaji, Bomba and Kansaworodo New Site.



The inaugural ceremony coincided with a sod-cutting ceremony for an a-2000-seater capacity church auditorium for the circuit.



In a sermon, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, the Most Reverend Dr.Paul Kwabena Boafo charged the Anaji-Estate Circuit to distinguish and consecrate itself as the salt and light of the world as they tread on the path of holiness and righteousness to change a sinful world.



He said as a royal priesthood, the circuit was duty-bound to intercede on behalf of the nation to allow the power of God to overshadow that of sin and corrupted ways of the world.

The Presiding Bishop reminded the circuit that holiness was a mark of Methodism and entreated all believers in the church not to compromise their holy stance. He said whatever they did must be to the glory of God to show they were out of darkness into his marvellous light.



The Presiding Bishop inducted new coordinating officers and organizations in the circuit into office and charged them to live above reproach and serve the Lord and the circuit diligently.



The first Superintendent Minister of the Anaji-Estate Circuit, the Very Reverend Isaac Kwame Ghartey paid glowing tribute to the Very Reverend Abraham Alex Otoo who initiated the process and Very Reverend Solomon Eshun in whose time the Circuit was born.



He said the circuit would continue to plant more Churches and grow by at least seven percent per annum, train more leaders and develop the young people for the church and society.



The Very Rev.Ghartey said with a population of 3980 believers in the circuit, they could not be complacent, but galvanize people to go all out and make disciples out of all nations.