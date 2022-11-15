Anas attempted to entrap me in 2018 - Adu Boahen speaks

Charles Adu Boahen

Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, has opened up about how investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I team in 2018, attempted to entrap him.

According to him, he did not involve himself in the act the journalist is accusing him of in his latest undercover investigation dubbed 'Galamsey Economy.'



In a statement issued on the morning of November 14, 2022, following the release of a newspaper version of the exposé, Adu Boahen indicated that “It has come to my attention that a documentary to be aired by Tiger Eye PI, and an article published in the Crusading Guide on (14 November 2022) seeks to accuse me of brokering deals for the Vice President of the Republic.



“This follows an attempt to entrap myself and other persons in 2018. Substantively, I have not been involved in this act of which I am being accused.”



He continued: “I do not however wish to be a distraction to Government and the Ministry of Finance at this crucial moment.



“Consequently, I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic. I will however look forward to a full investigation which I hope will reveal that I have not committed this act.” The post has since been deleted from his Facebook handle.

Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State was indicted in the latest undercover investigative piece by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline barely hours before the premiering of his investigative piece dubbed 'Galamsey Economy' noted that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors to Ghana.



He said, Adu Boahen alleged the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



He said, when his Tiger Eye PI team met Adu Boahen in the UAE, he spoke about Bawumia's financial demands before agreeing to assist any investor.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said.

But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.



The message from the dismissed minister has since been deleted.







PEN/SARA