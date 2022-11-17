Anas didn't have copies of his footages?: UK-based lawyer questions Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

A lawyer based in the United Kingdom, Kofi Opare Hagan ESQ has questioned claims by Kweku Baako that the Galamsey Economy Video was stolen in 2018 but found in 2022.

According to the lawyer, it doesn’t make sense for Anas not to have a copy of his works and wonders how a supposed anti-corruption video can be stolen and sold, and by who to whom.



Mr. Baako had said the Galamsey Economy Video was shot in 2018 but got stolen and sold. The video was however found in 2022 coincidentally at a time Charles Adu-Boahen was in the news.



The lawyer believes all this is fishy.



In Ghana, there are people who are part of the problem and people who are a function of the crisis we face. I admired Kweku Baako a lot as a kid, I probably still do. Sometime back I even made a post about ”Prattism” and ”Baakoism”.



The love for Mr Baako was so strong that during my BECE, my worst result was in Pre-Technical Studies. You may ask what the connection is.



There were a number of reasons for my poor performance; including the fact that at some point in life, my mind could make better sense of words than drawings and numbers. I internalize data very quickly if it is put into words. Numbers confuse me a little lol.

But a key point was that on Wednesdays, every single Wednesday, I never went to school until after 10 am. I listened to Kweku Baako - and missed pre-technical studies and worship - the latter with absolutely no regrets. There was Baako, Benyiwaa Doe, Kwasi Pratt at some point Ken Kuranchie or even Alfred Obgamey if I am not mistaken. But it was definetely a Baako and Doe affair. Pratt later was moved to Thursday due to irreconcilable differences with Mr Baako.



And I even have one of Mr Baako’s dad’s novels. He didn’t write it though but it belonged to him. It was signed by him. Signed in his official capacity at that time. I believe I got it from my friend Joseph Yaw Frimpong and then more or less commandeered it. It was a war-time novel.



But over the years, I have been utterly disappointed in Mr Baako and in my own estimation of him. Mr Baako is not the neutral objective voice we like to pretend he is. He is a politician just like the best of us. The only difference perhaps being that unlike those who have put their money where their mouth is by declaring a political stance – Mr Baako cannot. He claims to be CPP. He claims.



But he does politics. Perhaps, on a free lance basis. Nothing more unique from Randy Abbey or Kwesi Pratt. It is true that he is different in that he relies on facts and interpretation of facts. And it is true that shamefully, for the NPP, that benefits them. It benefits them because with Mr Baako they can continue to run a sorry communications unit, fr3fr3k)b) FC, under-resourced and overstaffed. Mr Baako therefore does the easy work for them. He brings up documents they are either too lazy to look for themselves or read and then everyone becomes happy. They even say he is an institution…like a library. It is appealing however because Mr Baako’s philosophy towards facts isnt entirely a Ghanaian culture. Ghanaians love to express their views, Mr Baako likes to ground his views with facts from documents that are available but which people find too lazy to read. He then supposedly conducts an analyses of those facts.



So let us look at some facts and offer our interpretation of then. Mr Baako said, someone ”stole and sold” the Anas video and it wasn’t until 2022 that Anas discovered he had a copy. But before we interpret that fact, I beg to ask if Mr Baako’s ‘famous’ marine friends are still around. Because there is a story for him to tell them.

Mr Baako would have you believe Anas didn’t make a copy of his own video. He didn’t save a copy. But he woke up one morning, coincidentally during the period there was a mass cry for the Minister to resign, and realized ”oh God! I recorded him in 2018 after offering him a gift”; gift not bribe. There was no bribery as there was nothing to be influenced.



But even more curiously, the master of documents cannot answer these simple questions. Who stole the video? What is the name of the person? What connection did he have to the Anas team? Who did he sell the video to? What was the price at which the video was bought? Why did he sell a video meant to expose corruption? Doesn’t that raise questions concerning Anas and his team?



He chose to make the disclosure that the video was stolen and must establish that it was indeed stolen. We cannot believe the video was in fact stolen simply because Kweku Baako wishes it so.



It would means some people connected to Tiger Eye PI are capable of selling the videos they make of people. That has also been the position of many Ghanaians. That the unregulated adventures of Anas would lead eventually to the highways of blackmail.



And by the way, what happened to the actual galamsey expose? The one Kweku Baako and Anas promised was going to shake the political foundations of Ghana as it indicts both NPP and NDC officials? Let me guess. That one too has been stolen and sold to be recovered probably in 3046. Mr Baako, you are not adding up. I for one recognize your struggle in reprobating and approbating. I for one feel sorry for you on Saturday when you have to criticize the work of your own mentee without actually criticizing it.

But please answer the questions. We know those who are part of the problem and not the solution. But right now, we need some answers to make sure the ”crisis” doesn’t benefit.



The selling point of that video was the Vice President when in fact, there was no connection to the Vice President. Yet, you would be the first to claim he is your friend, won’t you? You said someone was part of the problem; you are an entire crisis.