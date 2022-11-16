1
Menu
News

Anas exposé: Entrapment method of journalism 'worrying' – Sulemana Braimah

Anas Aremeyaw, Investigation Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah says the method used by ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his exposés is clearly entrapment.

He described that as “worrying” in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie when discussing the latest exposé of the awarding winning investigative Journalist.

“No one knows what went on behind, we only see the final work. That is worrying,” he said.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas's latest exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ has compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen from office.

Charles Adu Boahen on video alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: