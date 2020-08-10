General News

Anas exposes two Ridge Hospital staff in latest documentary

The Greater of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) is in the news again for the wrong reasons after two its staff were captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigative piece.

The two, Thomas Osei and Divine Kumodzi were caught selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which were meant for the frontline workers.



In an excerpt released by Anas and his BBC Africa Eye team, the two staff were seen diverting the PPEs for their private again.



In the video, the investigative journalist successfully negotiates and seal a PPE purchasing deal worth $450 with Thomas Osei.



Divine Kumodzi on the other hand made a fortune from selling PPEs which were made by the hospital itself to augment the ones they receive from the government and other institutions and persons.



Among the individuals who heeded to cries for help by donating PPEs to the hospital is former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama on March 29, presented one hundred sets of personal PPE to health workers at the hospital.



Meanwhile the management of Ridge Hospital has suspended the two for their actions.



Osei is on a two-week suspension without pay while Divine who is also serving a two-week suspension has been asked to return the monies accrued from the sales of the PPEs.





