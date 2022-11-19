Anas is not practising journalism but entrapment - Samoa Addo

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has added his voice to the list of Ghanaians who have berated renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his methodology.

According to him, the procedures Anas uses for his documents cannot be said to be journalism, asaaseradio.com reports.



He explained that journalism records events happening spontaneously, but Anas, in his exposés, sets people up.



The lawyer added that it is for this reason that he sued the Ghana Journalist Association for adjudging Anas the best journalist in the country on several occasions.



“Journalism isn’t about trapping people. It’s not about setting people up. It’s about filming people in their natural state; that is why I sued the GJA [Ghana Journalists’ Association] for awarding him [Anas] Journalist of the Year. I’m happy that Kennedy Agyapong went out there.”



“Now there are rules, but I think we need to do more. Journalists need to do more. What I see is not journalism, it’s entrapment,” Samoa Addo is quoted as having said on Asaase radio.

The lawyer was reacting to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to sack his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, on Monday, November 14, 2022.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.



Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it was based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been levelled against the minister.



The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece that is yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, alleged in the documentary by Anas that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get their backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:











IB/BOG