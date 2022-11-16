Anas only wanted relevance; his exposé was misleading - Adomako Baafi

The former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has berated renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his latest documentary, ‘Galamsey Economy’.

According to him, Anas intentionally used the name ‘Galamsay Economy’ to give the impression that he was going to expose the kingpins behind the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in the country, but there was nothing like that in the documentary.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Adomako Baafi added that the documentary was a failure because it did not meet his expectations of implicating top government officials who are alleged to be behind galamsey in the country.



"Is he (Anas) not mad? I was expecting to see people like Nana Akufo-Addo, Abu Jinapor, and Mireku Duker in the documentary. It was a misleading exposé, there was nothing on galamsey.



"Why was Amoako Atta’s name not mentioned in the documentary; why was Abu Jinapor's name not mentioned; why did Matthew Opoku-Prempeh’s name not come up?" He questioned in Twi.



"…it is even possible that he doctored the content of the video, so I will not blame Adu Boahen so much. We all know how he (Anas) operates," he added.

Adomako Baafi also questioned the timing of the documentary since it was recorded in 2018 and is now being shown.



He added that the journalist only released the documentary to gain relevance since nobody in the country has been speaking about him for the past few years.



The only top government official who was implicated in the ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé was, the former Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, who was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the release of the documentary.



Charles Adu Boahen, in the documentary, alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



