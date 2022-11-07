1
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14

Anas Aremeyaw Anas234 Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to premiere a new investigation on galamsey

Mon, 7 Nov 2022

Ace undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Amas, has announced that he will release his latest investigative work on November 14.

The investigation, titled ‘Galamsey Economy,’ will focus on the galamsey menace in the country.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the undercover journalist posed a question on whether or not to show the video.

This is beyond the fact that tickets have been printed for the premiering of the video on November 14, 2022.

“Are you ready?

“To show or not to show?

“I need answers quickly so we can decide,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that in February 2019, Anas Aremeyaw Anas released a video on galamsey activities in the country titled 'Galamsey Fraud.'

