Anas trends after Akufo-Addo, others were cited in Al Jazeera documentary

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is dominating the trends on social media following a documentary by the Investigative Unit of Al Jazeera which appeared to implicate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas was recently berated by a section of the public following the loss of the defamation lawsuit he filed against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



In the verdict by the Accra High Court, Anas was chided by the presiding judge for supposedly practising “investigative terrorism” and not investigative journalism.



But he is now drawing praise from many tweeps after the main character in the Al Jazeera piece, Alistair Mathias, a Canadian gold smuggler, implicated President Akufo-Addo and other members of his government.



Some are saying the investigation by Al Jazeera vindicates Anas. Other tweeps are saying that is now clear the Akufo-Addo government is corrupt.



“Now let’s see how Ngolo Kante’s of this government defend themselves against this exposé. Thank God Al Jazeera has vindicated Anas. Imagine how many schools $20m could build. No wonder MacDan calls us lazy ass youth cos after all this we won’t demand accountability. Shame,” one tweep said.



View what social media users are saying about Anas and Akufo-Addo while reacting to Al Jazeera





Just like that ????? iPhone 15 Anas Top 4 Nagelsmann Casemiro pic.twitter.com/nkUAx3NPj0 — BUSANGA (@bakadabri_) April 16, 2023

This is what they have been doing, that is why we are where we are now. & this isn't Anas, go after Aljazeera pic.twitter.com/rI68NiCN1j — vawulence & victims support unit ☮︎ (@Vawul3nse) April 16, 2023

I’m just glad this is an aljazeera exposè not Anas. At least Opana won’t come out to say the NDC paid the media house or the credibility of the media house isn’t solid. They do us all manner of evil and come and quote the Bible. Uselessly corrupt bunch!!! pic.twitter.com/Xty88X3qPi — Eli (@gash4eva) April 16, 2023

The middle man took out $40 million dollars each week out of Ghana. Pause and think for a second how much @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia have stolen from us for the past 6 years. Thank you @AlJazeeraWorld for exposing them. It’s not Anas so they won’t say he’s on someone’s pay roll — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) April 16, 2023

The job Anas dey take play wey Al Jazeera do am simple give we https://t.co/Z3oXfgOMEs — Bodza WorldWide (@BodzaWorldWide) April 16, 2023

???????????? funny thing about this expose,



1. It won't trigger them to budge or respond.



2. There will be blame shifting from all sides at best



3. Even the masses are so tired cos Anas eine own sef court say ebi fake https://t.co/uT7EzJDKIm — ????SALTPOND TIGERWOOD ???? (@Arthurockgh) April 16, 2023

If you think they lied on your Nana Addo and Bawumia kindly go to court! This is not anas oo but the Aljazeera used “The Anas principles” that we rejected ????‍♀️! Only Time Will tell! *Remember BAWUMIA MUST NOT WIN NEXT ELECTION ????*! Else ???????????? — Mens D MC ???????? (@Mc_Mens1) April 16, 2023

Now let’s see how Ngolo Kante’s of this government defend themselves against this exposé. Thank God Al Jazeera has vindicated Anas. Imagine how many schools $20m could build. No wonder macdan calls us lazy ass youth cos after all this we won’t demand accountability. Shame — Son Of Elizabeth???????? (@Liam_Sarpong) April 16, 2023

You guys painted Anas black,now you see where the yawa dey come from? https://t.co/GYhJKN4zXv — Nana (@nanagyassi) April 16, 2023

This No be Anas whey kennedy go come do who watches the watchman, this one who go watch the landlord paaaaa dem for do. Thieves — vawulence & victims support unit ☮︎ (@Vawul3nse) April 16, 2023

It’s getting out of hands????????????



——-



Ghana Anas Aljazeera iPhone 15 Sarkodie pic.twitter.com/IokOsSY9IK — Manuels Trendz (@ManuelAppiah17) April 16, 2023

IG LIVE SNIPPET ????????



Something big gon hit the motherland soon????????. Follow me for a follow back



King promise/kyiewaa/partey/ho sports stadium/anas/obidi/kaizer chiefs/WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/tI8BjS65Z3 — jERKO (@jerkoworld) April 16, 2023

I will employ the Anas principle to fight the corruption in our tax system. - President Akufo-Addo, [then flag bearer of the NPP] #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/w8B3AcAT0L — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) April 14, 2023

IB/KPE