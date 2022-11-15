Anas’ videos were stolen and sold to ‘noisy’ buyer in 2018 – Kweku Baako reveals

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has revealed that undercover footages belonging to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas were stolen and sold by an unnamed ally in 2018.

He explained in a Facebook comment that the very incident was partly the reason why Anas used 2018 footage to expose corruption on the part of Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, in his latest exposé titled ‘Galamsey Economy.’



Baako said the theft coupled with the death of the lead investigator in 2019, that is Ahmed Hussein Suale; impacted the specific investigation, adding further that it was only after backup files had been accessed that the Tiger Eye PI team decided to go ahead with the latest publication.



Baako wrote about the videos in response to a Facebook comment: “Somebody “stole and sold” it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The “buyer” went out boasting about his possession for years for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real “owners/authors” subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today’s story begins from there. PAY ATTENTION!”



"Today’s story" from the above quote refers to a publication in the New Crusading GUIDE’s November 14 edition in which Anas – a co-publisher of the paper along with Baako – wrote about the minister’s deeds and misdeeds.



The documentary was subsequently screen twice at the Accra International Conference Center, AICC, on the same day.

In further explanations on the Facebook wall of a pro-Bawumia activist relative to the alleged footage thief, Kweku Baako explained that it happened to be the same guy (unnamed) who doctored a video of Akufo-Addo allegedly taking bribes in 2016.



“Same guy who fabricated a video of Candidate Akufo-Addo recieving a donation from a lady supporter of the NPP in his Nima residence in 2016 when Akufo-Addo was not President but tried to make it look as if he was the President!” he explained.



Baako is also on record to have stated that the Vice President had not been in any way implicated by the documentary just as president Akufo-Addo was not implicated in the Number 12 documentary in which he was mentioned by former Ghana Football Association, GFA, president, Kwesi Nyantakyi; as someone who could be influenced with money.



Background



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.

The now dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



SARA