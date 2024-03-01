News

5

Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: How Supreme Court Justices ruled

Supreme Court Supreme Court Supreme Court Supreme Court Supreme Court premises | File photo

Fri, 1 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Earlier this week, a five-member Supreme Court panel threw out a defamation suit against Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The Apex court had been petitioned by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas after a lower court last year ruled in the MP's favour over the matter.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo was presiding in a case whose full ruling is yet to be published by the court.

According to a Daily Guide Newspaper report, three Justices ruled in favour of the lawmaker, while two agreed with the journalist.

Below is how the voting went

Petition rejected

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo - Chief Justice

Justice Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and

Justice Samuel Asiedu

In favour of appeal

Justice Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu and

Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi

