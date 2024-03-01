Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: How Supreme Court Justices ruled

Supreme Court premises | File photo

Earlier this week, a five-member Supreme Court panel threw out a defamation suit against Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The Apex court had been petitioned by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas after a lower court last year ruled in the MP's favour over the matter.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo was presiding in a case whose full ruling is yet to be published by the court.



According to a Daily Guide Newspaper report, three Justices ruled in favour of the lawmaker, while two agreed with the journalist.



Below is how the voting went



Petition rejected

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo - Chief Justice



Justice Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and



Justice Samuel Asiedu



In favour of appeal



Justice Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu and

Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi



