Andre Ayew finally speaks after Black Stars World Cup exit

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has penned a difficult heartfelt message after Ghana’s unfortunate exit from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As the leader of the Ghana team, Andre Ayew scored Ghana’s first goal at the tournament against Portugal but came under criticism after he missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay.



Although Ghana’s knockout from the World Cup has been disappointing, the Black Stars captain stated that he has had to deal with difficult heartbreaking issues.



According to him “it has been very difficult moments for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game, and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay.”



Read Andre Ayew’s full statement below



Our final group match result was not what we were looking forward to in the tournament, but unfortunately it ended up this way.



I am very, very proud of all my teammates for putting up a wonderful team spirit on and off the pitch, for our country Ghana.

Personally, it has been very difficult moments for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game, and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay. Thanks to the Almighty Allah, she’s getting better.



These difficult moments will inspire me to come back stronger and better in the future, and so I believe, will the Black Stars.



In our true Ghanaian spirits, WE WILL NEVER SAY DIE, UNTIL THE BONES ARE ROTTEN, WO KUM APEM A, APEM BEBA,



Thank you all for your prayers and unwavering support. ????????



REST IN PEACE ADAM ????????????



