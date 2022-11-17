0
Menu
News

Andy Appiah-Kubi 'attacks' Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Appiah Kubi Andy Appiah-Kubi and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi seems not happy with his party fellow, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over some comments he made about the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs – a group he leads.

Mr Otchere-Darko is alleged to have claimed on Asaase Radio that the anti-Ofori-Atta campaigners want his cousin, the Finance Minister out of office for him to be replaced by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

But Mr Appiah-Kubi has described his allegation as "unfortunate" – after insisting that his group is not "engaged in hatchet job for anyone."

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that Mr Otchere-Darko's allegation is “demeaning” to him as leader of the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs.

“ . . Somebody like me, can Gabby look at me in my eyes and tell me somebody is pushing me against my conscience? why would he say that? If he says that he is not showing me respect because he can't say that in my face . . . he has no right to do that. . . if he said that he must retract, otherwise, if he didn't say that I don't have anything to say . . . he should show me more respect than that,” he said on Neat FM in an interview with Akwesi Aboagye.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured