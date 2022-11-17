Andy Appiah-Kubi 'attacks' Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Andy Appiah-Kubi and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi seems not happy with his party fellow, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over some comments he made about the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs – a group he leads.

Mr Otchere-Darko is alleged to have claimed on Asaase Radio that the anti-Ofori-Atta campaigners want his cousin, the Finance Minister out of office for him to be replaced by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



But Mr Appiah-Kubi has described his allegation as "unfortunate" – after insisting that his group is not "engaged in hatchet job for anyone."

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that Mr Otchere-Darko's allegation is “demeaning” to him as leader of the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs.



“ . . Somebody like me, can Gabby look at me in my eyes and tell me somebody is pushing me against my conscience? why would he say that? If he says that he is not showing me respect because he can't say that in my face . . . he has no right to do that. . . if he said that he must retract, otherwise, if he didn't say that I don't have anything to say . . . he should show me more respect than that,” he said on Neat FM in an interview with Akwesi Aboagye.