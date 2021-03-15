Anemia among pregnant women in Tema decreases

The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate on Monday said anaemia among pregnant women in the Metropolis reduced by six per cent in 2020.

It recorded 21.7 per cent anaemia cases among pregnant women at their first visit to the Ante-Natal Clinic (ANC) last year as compared with the 27.7 per cent in 2019.



Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, the Tema Metropolitan Nutritionist, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.



He said while Tema North had the highest anaemia cases of 29.5 per cent; Manhean, a suburb of Tema, recorded the lowest of 14.5 per cent, whereas Community One and Tema South recorded 29.5 and 21.8 per cent, respectively.



He said anaemia at 36 weeks of gestation stood at 23.7 per cent for 2020 as against that of 29.7 per cent for 2019, showing a six per cent decrease.



According to the statistics, three pregnant women had severe anemic conditions at their first visit in 2020, while 937 showed up with moderate anemia and 97 with normal hemoglobin (HB).



A total of 1,639 pregnant women registered and went through counselling at the various ANCs in the Metropolis.

Tema North and South accounted for 1,472, while Manhean Polyclinic and TMA Maternity handled 78 and 89 cases, respectively.



Mr Antwi noted that out of the total number of registrants, 91 reported to the hospitals in their first trimester, 431 in their second trimester and 1,152 in their third.



Touching on Iron Folic Acid supplementation intervention for pregnant women, Mr Antwi stated that the Metropolis was able to achieve 85 per cent of coverage, however Manhean Polyclinic had the lowest coverage of 29 per cent distribution.



Mr Antwi encouraged pregnant women to take their nutrition seriously to prevent becoming anemic as that could have adverse effects on their faetus.



He said they must consume more green leafy vegetables and other iron rich foods.