Anemia in pregnant women higher in Kpone-Katamanso

A file photo of a pregnant woman

There has been a sharp surge in Anemia cases among pregnant women in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, Ms Kafui Odum, Municipal Nutrition officer has stated.

Ms Odum told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone near Tema that the rate at which pregnant women were diagnosed of Anemia was alarming in the municipality.



She stated that 56 percent of pregnant women within the Municipality were Anemic adding that the situation called for urgent attention.



The Municipal Nutrition Officer explained that most pregnant women do not eat iron base food including; plant and animal-based protein hence the reason for the surge in the cases.



Ms Odum said poverty could also be another factor due to the inability of some pregnant women to buy healthy food to consume; adding that the body undergoes numerous changes during pregnancy and they, therefore, needed to eat healthy and well-balanced foods.

“My advice to the pregnant woman is to eat healthy foods that are rich in iron,” she noted.



According to the nutrition officer, pregnant women should not hesitate to report to the nearest health facility for anti-natal; saying anaemic conditions could be fatal.



The Municipal Health Directorate would soon roll out the Micro-nutrient product campaign across the municipality for children of six to 24 months old.



The Campaign is aimed at encouraging pregnant women to supplements foods they consumed and give their children at tender ages nutritious food.