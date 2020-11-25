'Angel' Akufo-Addo promised 'paradise' but has delivered 'hell-hole' – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to vote out the Akufo-Addo-led administration because, in his view, it is the greatest scam in the country’s political history.

According to Mr Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) deceived Ghanaians into making them think they were saints and painted the NDC as ‘evil’ to the electorate in the lead-up to the 2016 elections.



But in government, Mr Mahama noted, the Akufo-Addo administration has turned out to be the worst-ever.



In a community engagement at Navrongo on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians must vote out Nana Akufo-Addo and his government because their lives have retrogressed under him.



He said: “If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse, then you have to vote the government out."



“This is the greatest political sakawa in the history of Ghana because Ghanaians were made to believe in a certain packaged product and to see the NDC government as incompetent, as demons, as evil, as everything.

“And then, they were a group of saints and angels who had just descended from heaven who were going to change everything in Ghana and make Ghana a paradise.



“Instead of a paradise, they have turned Ghana into a hell-hole because what happened to all the promises?”



“He [Nana Akufo-Addo] said Ghana was very sorrowful and we lived in wealth but were hungry but are you not hungrier today than you were in 2016?” Mr Mahama asked the crowd.



Mr Mahama noted that although Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 2016 campaign, reiterated that there was enough wealth in the country for development and so there was no need to borrow, he has in a U-turn borrowed more than any government in the country.



“He said we had money and can develop Ghana without going to borrow but from Nkrumah’s time to the time Mahama left office, we left a debt of GH¢122 billion. Between 2017 and 2020, in four years, this government, Nana Akufo-Addo and his finance minister, have added to the debt GH¢157 billion and the question is GH¢157 billion in four years, what do you have to show for it?” quizzed Mr Mahama.