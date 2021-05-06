Angel FM GM confirms Captain Smart's suspension, says it's Kwaku Oteng's decision

General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kwadwo Dickson has confirmed the suspension of the host of the station's morning show, Captain Smart.

According to him, the decision by management was based on the decision taken by the Chief Executive Officer of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng.



He added that the CEO's decision was because of Captain Smart's constant attacks on government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.



In a video intercepted by GhanaWeb, the ABN general manager said the CEO has had several conversations with Captain Smart but the suspended broadcaster always returns on air to do as he pleases.



He said, "It’s true Captain Smart has been suspended by the Owner of Angel Broadcasting for talking against government officials like President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten…



"He (the CEO) advised him on several occasions but (Smart) refused to pay heed to his advice hence his suspension," he said on a show on Angel FM.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has given reasons why Captain smart has been suspended.



According to him, "It's unknown how long he will be away. Management has not officially communicated this to the staff of the company."



Also, "There have been complaints and pressure from some top government officials who are aggrieved by Captain Smart's utterances on his show. Management of the station are concerned about how he sometimes attacks personalities, instead of staying on the issues he discusses. They yanked him off air after several warnings and the complaints/pressure from some aggrieved top officials," he said in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



