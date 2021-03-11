Angels have whispered to me that I’ll be going to heaven – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has made a shocking revelation about himself.

According to him, Angels have informed him that he will make it to heaven considering the fact that he is serving his country and his God well.



He tells Starr FM’s Nana Aba Anamoah that the Angels are preparing a place for him in heaven where he will be resting after his life on earth.

When asked where he was going with the work he is doing with the Atta Mills Institute he said “To heaven…because I’m serving God well and I’m serving my country well. So God will honour me, my country will honour me. So I will find space in heaven. The angels have told me they are preparing a place for me,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



On his temperament, Koku Anyidoho indicated that he is not hot-tempered indicating that when he spends time explaining issues and an individual remains hot-headed and mischievous, he walks away from such people.