General News

Anger on social media over ‘fraudulent, thievery’ Agyapa deal

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The government’s decision to push through the Agyapa Royalty deal amid protest from Civil Society Organizations and some distinguished persons has infuriated some Ghanaians who have taken to social media to air their views.

The hashtag #AgyapaRoyalThieves has taken centre stage on Twitter as unhappy Ghanaians express their feelings over the deal.



“Fraud” “thieves” and “state capturing” are some of the words being hurled at the Akufo-Addo-led government for playing deaf to the plethora of evidence which suggest that the deal is against the collective interest of Ghanaians.



“Agyapa Royalties Deal Is Scam n Fraud, Set Up By Akuffo Addo n His Family Corruption Cartel To Steal Our Money n National Resources Again.Dis Deal Stinks n Ghanaians Don't Want It,So Akuffo Addo Just Cancel It” says one tweep.



Leading a coalition of CSO who are opposed to the deal is IMANI Africa whose vice president has described it as ‘terrible and corrupt”.



“I am in favor of engineering our resources in the country and also our revenue to attain greater returns in the country. But after analyzing the Agyapa deal I can say it is terrible and corrupt”.

Parliament on August 14, approved the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the government of Ghana despite a walkout by the Minority.



Two years ago, the House passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018 which establishes the Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies, and receive royalties on behalf of government.



The purpose of the fund is to manage and invest these royalties and revenue from equities for higher returns for the benefit of the country.



Below are some tweets





#AgyapaRoyalThieves

Agyapa Royalties Deal Is Scam n Fraud,Set Up By Akuffo Addo n His Family Corruption Cartel To Steal Our Money n National Resources Again.Dis Deal Stinks n Ghanaians Don't Want It,So Akuffo Addo Just Cancel It. pic.twitter.com/N7hmxeehf8 — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) August 31, 2020

I just shed tears. They LIED on an innocent man just to win political power to build a financial empire for their family and friends.



This year's election is a choice between Ghana for All (NDC) or Ghana for a handful Family and Friends (NPP)#KickNanaOut#AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/5v2t8Swqg6 — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) August 31, 2020

Agyapa Royal is now going to collect our minerals revenue and give 51% to Ghana government and share 49% among the unknown owners/shareholders. #AgyapaRoyalThieves



Lets stand up and say no to this broad day robbery. — Rashid Nettwork (@RashidNetwork) August 31, 2020

Ghana’s problem... the Kyebi yahoo boys who cooked the Agyapa deal. The Kyebi Gambino’s. #AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/3ZY7Vmk2RV — Nana Ama Agyekum (@NanaAmaAgyekum1) August 31, 2020

Well, well, well... this analogy is interesting! Did Dr Nii Moi Thompson really mean a heroin addict or a wee addict? ???? #AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/t1neWk4FEs#AgyapaRoyalThieves — Nana Ama Agyekum (@NanaAmaAgyekum1) August 31, 2020

That’s the kingpin AGYAPA THIEF...... Always in the thick of things looting, stealing or committing tribal bigotry... #AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/NvLZ6aGhT1 — Nana Ama Agyekum (@NanaAmaAgyekum1) August 31, 2020

The opaque manner in which the Agyapa is being implemented is a recipe for corruption#AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/0oDADhe1zi — John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) August 31, 2020

The Agyapa deal is fraudulent and an attempt by Akufo-Addo and his family to rape the state of millions of dollars. #AgyapaRoyalThieves



Lets stand up and say No to this broad day robbery. — Rashid Nettwork (@RashidNetwork) August 31, 2020

Within 4 years, this government has received over **520 million* from mining royalties alone and over * $2 billion* from all taxes from mining operations, including corporate taxes, employee taxes and royalties. #AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/8qpgz0Y79o — #changethechange_gh (@MarkSooso) August 31, 2020

Last month, the government introduced an amendment to the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018 to ensure that the SPVs have unfettered independence.#AgyapaRoyalThieves — Nana Ama Agyekum (@NanaAmaAgyekum1) August 31, 2020

#AgyapaRoyalThieves

Dis Is Total State Capture n We Will Not Sit Down 4 Akuffo Addo n His Family To Capture Our State Institutions n Loot Our Money n Natural Resources.Plz Npp,Smart Ghanaians Don't Need A Degree To Understand Dat Dis Agyapa Deal Is Fraud n Scam.Just Cancel It Now pic.twitter.com/92qw3SUcFK — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) August 31, 2020

The Asaase/Agyapa deal is a bad deal Satan himself would have a second thought about. It is nothing but a well calculated plan to gang-rape the already depleted resources of Ghana! It is a bold attempt to steal under CCTV cameras. #AgyapaRoyalThieves pic.twitter.com/eFIhixDnWx — Nana Ama Agyekum (@NanaAmaAgyekum1) August 31, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.