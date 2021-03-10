Anger over ‘profane’ billboard near National Mosque at Kanda

Some Muslims want the billboard removed

A section of Muslims in Ghana have taken an exception to a sexually provocative billboard close to the 15,000 seater-capacity Ghana National Mosque complex at Kanda in Accra.

The billboard that has partially naked skinny ladies in Bikinis with Ghanaian hip-hop and Afrobeat musician, entrepreneur Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known by his stage name D-Black was used in advertising an event dubbed Fiesta Tropical.



According to checks by MyNewsGh.com, the four-day event was held between January 4 and 8, 2021 was held at the Maha Beach Resort near Axim in the Western Region with various sponsors.



Few months after the event, the attention of the Muslim Community has been drawn to it with sections describing it as very offensive to the customs and beliefs.

A Facebook user who could not comprehend why organisers specifically decided to site the billboard on that part of the road wrote “Can someone inform this company that the position of their advert on this billboard near our Central Mosque at Kanda is an insult to Islam and our values. Pls remove it”



After support from colleagues, the billboard later vanished from the location though it is not known if it was taken off by the advertising company or the organisers of the event.



