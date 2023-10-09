Anglican Bishop calls for fairness in justice delivery at 66th Legal Year Opening Service

A group photo of the Chief Justice and some senior justices

The Anglican Bishop of Cape Coast, Rt. Rev. Dr. Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe, has called for fairness in the process of justice delivery across the country during a special church service marking the opening of the 66th legal year.

The service, which was held at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Accra, on Saturday, 7th October, 2023, under the theme "Building the Pillars of Justice," emphasized the importance of upholding justice in accordance with scriptural values.



Bishop Atta-Baffoe's sermon resonated with the legal community and the public as he stressed that the foundation of Ghana's justice system should be built upon principles outlined in the scriptures.



"The level of Justice you show unambiguously determines and describes your level of relationship with God. Remember it is not the Prayers and fastings or the speaking in tongues that builds Justice. It is about what you do for the disadvantaged," Bishop Atta-Baffoe admonished the Congregation.



In her message to herald the new legal year which happens to be her first since assuming office as Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo said, the judicial service under her watch will focus on four (4) main pillars.

She noted that, as the service strengthens the four Pillars, the wheels of Justice will begin to grind efficiently and effectively.



"The pillars of justice that will be in focus are Law, Ethics, Assets and Due Process – giving the acronym ‘LEAD' which is easy to remember. The theme has been chosen to draw all stakeholders into engagement with these four elements in justice delivery, in order to enhance the quality of work done in our courts.



"As we focus on building the Pillars of Law, Ethics, Assets and Due Process, increased attention will be given to consistent training and capacity building for all staff and strategic regulatory interventions with external support service providers. For the citizenry, there will be a focus on demystifying the work of courts, to increase integrity and accountability of the court system to those that we are required to serve," Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo wrote in her new legal year message.