Anglican Church Men’s Fellowship supports Orphanage

The donation was the Fellowship’s annual support to the New Life Children’s Home

The Christ the King Anglican Church–Sakumono Men’s Fellowship has donated GH¢5,000.00 to the New Life Children’s Home at Nungua as part of activities marking this year’s Easter festivities.

The donation was the Fellowship’s annual support to the orphanage to put smiles on the faces of the children at the home.



Brother Bernard Badu, President of the Fellowship, who led a team of members and some parishioners to donate the money, said the COVID-19 pandemic rendered the annual exercise impossible in 2020, but the Fellowship was unrelenting in its efforts to support the orphanage this year.



He said the ultimate expression of God’s sacrificial love was for Christians to extend the same level of selflessness by reaching out to the needy in society and giving them a new lease of life.



He said pure undefiled religion before God was to visit the orphanages and widows in their afflictions, adding that such generous show of love and commitment to the welfare of the destitute was pleasing to God.



He said the Fellowship would continue to provide the needed support for the children and caregivers of the orphanage.



Nii Afotey Botwe II, Proprietor and Founder of the Home praised the Anglican Men’s Fellowship.

He said the orphanage had grown steadily with support from benevolent organisations and individuals and currently have over 90 children.



He said the orphanage with its insufficient resources supported 337 persons with disabilities within Ledzorkuku and Krowor Municipalities quarterly. It also supports 35 aged and some 45 widows.



“Our children are doing great with some at various Second Cycle Institutions, Universities, Nursing and Teacher Training Colleges and are performing well academically,” he said.



He said for the last 20 years, children at the home were brought in by the Social Welfare Department and not from individuals.



Unfortunately, he said, the orphanage was not part of the budget of the department as it depended solely on donations from individuals, church groups, including the AMF, and other benevolent organisations.



Members of the fellowship interacted with the Children and admonished them to at all times adhere to their Christian principles of prayer and humility.