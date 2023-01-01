AngloGold Ashanti cuts sod for construction of nine-unit classroom at Sanso

An Ashantigold official undertaking the sodcutting ceremony

Source: GNA

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has cut the sod to commence work on an ultramodern school complex at Sanso, a mining community in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The project, when completed, is expected to replace the existing public school in the community.



The nine-unit educational edifice, which is the first of its kind in the Obuasi Municipality comes with teachers’ office, head teacher’s office, sick bay, kitchen, library, computer lab stocked with computers. a well designed compound with a water fountain.



Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager AngloGold Ashanti, briefing the media after cutting sod to mark the commencement of the project, said it formed part of the pledge made by Anglogold Ashanti in their 10- year Socio-economic Development Plan (SEDP) launched in July 2022.



Included in the SEDP is a firm commitment made by Anglogold Ashanti to build 10 school blocks for the people of Obuasi.



This among other interventions in the education sector is expected to contribute to enhancing access to quality education in the Obuasi Municipality.



The School complex at Sanso, considered to be one of the mining affected areas, will also serve adjourning communities like Anwona, Nyamebekyere and Nhyieaso communities upon completion.

Mr Baidoo reiterated the resolve of Anglogold Ashanti to partner the local authorities in Obuasi to accelerate development in the Municipality.



“As a company, we are determined to ensure that our communities are better off hence our close collaboration with the two Assemblies in Obuasi to make sure we improve the living conditions of the people,” he stated.



Nana Osei Kwame, Omanhene of New Edubiase Traditional area who represented the Edubiasehene lauded Anglogold Ashanti for the project.



He was hopeful that the project would encourage the people of Sanso and surrounding areas to develop interest in education to enable the project to serve its intended purpose.



Mr Kilian Zon, the Chief Executive officer of Kilon Construction and Design, a local construction firm executing the project, assured that the project would be completed and handed over in 11 months.



He called for the support of the Sanso community especially during the construction phase.