The company has denied reports of some illegal miners being trapped in its pits

AngloGold Ashanti denies reports of illegal miners trapped in underground pits

Large scale mining company, AngloGold Ashanti has denied reports of some illegal miners being trapped in one of its underground mining pits.



Recent media reports claimed that about 20 illegal miners had been trapped in underground mining pits belonging to the company.



But responding to the report in a press statement dated October 19, 2022, AngloGold said while illegal miners have been arrested in its Obuasi Gold Mines, there is no proof of trapped miners in any of its underground pits.



“AngloGold Ashanti Ghana notes yesterday, the arrest of 11 illegal miners apprehended by authorities after exiting underground workings at the Obuasi Gold Mine. Authorities and mine security personnel have conducted a patrol of underground workings in the northern area of the mine and are not aware of anyone remaining underground. Any unauthorized persons who may still be underground are encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel are stationed,” the company said in the statement.



AngloGold underscored the issue of illegal miners intruding into its underground workings, adding that it will continue to ensure the safety of its workers and members of the public.



“Intrusion of illegal miners into our underground workings remains a significantly dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana will work alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas. Safety of staff, security and all community members remain the highest priority,” the company said.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at least, 20 gold miners were reported to have been trapped in one of the pits of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi.



According to the Assembly Member for the Ahansony3wodea Electoral Area, Vincent Donkor, he was informed by some relatives at about 3 am on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, that their loved ones had gone missing for five days after leaving their respective homes in search of gold, gbcghanaonline.com reports.



Mr. Donkor said he followed it up with the Security Office of Anglogold Ashanti who in turn asked that the matter be formally reported at the local Police Station for action.







GA/PEK