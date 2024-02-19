AngloGold Ashanti hands over district headquarters to Obuasi police

The newly built Obuasi police headquarters

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine on February 13, 2024, handed over a fully furnished ultramodern structure to the Ghana Police Service in Obuasi.

The building estimated at GHC2.13 million will serve as the Obuasi District Police command and will assist in improving security in Obuasi and its surrounding areas.



AngloGold Ashanti in 2022 launched its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan. As part of the plan, the mining giant pledged to assist in improving security in Obuasi.



This included providing resources to aid police patrols as well as building police posts to boost operations.



In fulfillment of this pledge, AngloGold Ashanti in 2023 constructed an ultramodern police station that will serve as the District Headquarters at Bidiem in the Obuasi Municipality.



At the ceremony to handover the project to the police, the Acting Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Awie Frey said the decision to provide an infrastructure to house the Obuasi District Police Headquarters was born out of a need identified through their regular strategic engagements with the security agencies.

He said AngloGold Ashanti has been supporting the Ghana Police Service over the years to carry out their functions effectively.



This included donating three (3) brand new Toyota Hilux pick-ups to the Obuasi District, Obuasi Division, and the Ashanti South Regional Commands of the Ghana Police Service.



Aside from the logical support, he said AngloGold Ashanti has launched a Community Safety and Security Programme which involved the establishment of a standing multi-security stakeholder committee made up of all state security institutions in Obuasi. The program will help carry out intensive public education on security.



In an interview with Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager of Community Relations Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, he said the company believes in the safety and security of the people hence, they will continue to do their best to work in collaboration with all their stakeholders to ensure that lives and properties are protected in Obuasi.



"This new Police station we are handing over lends credence to our commitment to upholding the security and safety of the people within our operational area," he said.

The project constructed by an Obuasi-based local construction firm called Kenzad Construction Limited has a district commander’s office, charge office, waiting area, four offices, washrooms, kitchenette, conference room, cells (male, female, and juvenile), furnishings, and a borehole with a polytank stand.



According to Mr. Baidoo, the idea to hire the services of local contractors is a deliberate policy to strengthen and build the capacity of local contractors which is a key feature in their 10-year SEDP.



ACP George Ankomah, the Ashanti South Regional Police commander who was a guest at the program said AngloGold Ashanti's support to the police service has been impactful emphasizing that the construction of the District Headquarters marks a significant milestone in the history of the police service in Obuasi.



He said the crime rate in Obuasi has reduced significantly as a result of support from institutions like AngloGold Ashanti.



He commended them for previously supporting the Ashanti South Regional Police command with a Toyota Hilux vehicle as well as other assistance to the service.

ACP Ankomah was optimistic that the opening of the District Police Headquarters at Bidiem will play a key role in reducing crime, responding quickly to crime scenes, and improving security in the area.



The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West constituency, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng commended AngloGold Ashanti for the police station.



He said the company has demonstrated to be a development partner.



He pledged the government's support to the company by providing a congenial atmosphere for them to work.



Edubiasehemaa Nana Akua Dwum II also lauded AngloGold Ashanti for fulfilling their promises as contained in their SEDP.

She said the chiefs played a key role in making land available for the project.