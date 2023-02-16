AngloGold Ashanti makes another donation to KNUST - Obuasi campus

Rita Akosua Dickson receiving the cheque

AngloGold Ashanti has once again made a cash donation towards infrastructural development and the expansion of facilities at the Knust-obuasi campus.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the company presented the school with a check for GHC 1,000,000.00.



Since the school's inception in 2019, AGAG, Obuasi Mine, has donated a total of GHC 1,850, 000 to improve the school's facilities.



The Knust-obuasi campus was established in 2019 but officially launched by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in July 2020. It was born out of a partnership between the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, AngloGold Ashanti, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, Eric Asubonteng, who presented the cheque on behalf of the company, said the gesture was part of the company’s 10-year socio-economic development plan, which seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of host communities.



He said the support would contribute to the infrastructural development of the campus and enhance teaching and learning.

Eric Asubonteng said AngloGold Ashanti was excited to have contributed to the success of the school and believed that as the student population increases from the initial 300 students to over 2000, it means the school is on course to contribute to the diversification of the Obuasi economy.



The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Rita Akosua Dickson, received the cheque on behalf of the school.



The University Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Norris Bekoe, who spoke to the media after the donation, said the gesture from AGAG will go a long way toward improving the existing infrastructure of the school.



He said the increasing enrolment would require substantial investments in infrastructure, hence the need for all stakeholders to support and equip the university to provide quality tertiary education to the youth.



Dr. Bekoe further hailed the partnership between KNUST and AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine and said the company has been actively part of the journey about 3 years ago with the first batch expected to graduate the next graduating year.