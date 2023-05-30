AngloGold Ashanti refutes claims of illegal miners trapped in its Obuasi mine

File photo of an Anglogld worker underground

Contrary to claims that some persons had been trapped in a mine belonging to AngloGold Ashanti at Obuasi, the company has stated that no such incident has occurred.

Making this known in a statement dated Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and signed by the Managing Director, Eric Asubonteng, he explained that the reports news cannot be true because the exit ramp from the mine remains open.



He added that in the case that anybody was trapped in their mine, they are able to exit on foot via the existing ramp, a report by graphic.com.gh said.



Eric Asubonteng however explained that some seven illegal miners who were in their mines yesterday walked out on foot and are in the custody of the police.



"Yesterday, seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. Any unauthorised person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby," he stated.



The MD of AngloGold Ashanti has since urged any unauthorised persons underground to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby.

Read the full statement below:



AngloGold Ashanti Ghana’s Obuasi Mine is aware of media reports alleging that illegal miners may have been trapped underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from current active mining areas.



Unauthorized persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area. No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.



Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them.



Yesterday, seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.

Any unauthorized person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby.



Intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remains a significantly dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas.



The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground.



What was earlier reported:



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that some 48 illegal miners were trapped in a mine shaft belonging to multinational mining giant AngloGold.

The incident according to a Citinewsroom.com report occurred at AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines at Anwiam in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.



The miners are said to have entered the underground shaft in search of gold deposits but have been trapped because all exit routes were subsequently shut.



One of the illegal miners, Ali Tijani who spoke to Citi News said some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water, the Citi News report stated.



The trapped contingent reportedly numbering 300 are appealing through their families to the AngloGold authorities to intervene and rescue them from the shaft.



The company has not commented on the issue yet, neither have they responded to GhanaWeb's request for information on the development.

