AngloGold Ashanti’s annual quiz competition begins in Obuasi

This year's competition will bring together Old and new students of public schools in Obuasi

As part of Anglogold Ashanti’s 2020 community investment program, it has rolled out a quiz competition involving Junior High schools in the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East Districts.

In collaboration with the Education Directorate in both Districts, the quiz competition is geared towards improving the quality of education in Obuasi. The Programme dubbed AGA Annual Basic School quiz competition is in the 3rd year of its implementation.



This year's competition is expected to bring together Old and current students in Obuasi to throw their weight behind their schools.



Old students who spoke with the Information Services Department, Obuasi pledged their support towards their schools to enable them win the competition and earned the bragging rights.



Obarima Kwadwo Anokye Gyamfi, an Old student of Obuasi Complex minced no words in stating his school's preparedness for the competition.



He said " Complex has always been the school to beat in terms of academics, I am calling on all Old students to come together to motivate the contestants to win the ultimate prize".

Abdul Razak Fofana also 'bragged' about the chances of the Saint Thomas Junior High School.



He said; "We will prove to the other schools in the competition that we are an elite school. We cannot afford to lose this competition".



In all 40 Schools are expected to participate in this year's competition which started on Monday, 26th October 2020 with the finals slated for Tuesday 17th November 2020 at the AGA Club House, Wawasee.



Also, the mining giant recently donated eight motorbikes to the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Education Directorates to aid education delivery in both Districts.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti