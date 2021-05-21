AngloGold Ashanti suspends work over missing staff

File photo of underground mining operations

Mining giant AngloGold Ashanti have suspended operations after a staff went missing following an incident at its Obuasi Site.

In a statement, the company said: “AngloGold Ashanti reports with deep regret that an employee of our mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana, is missing after a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes.



“The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and immediately triggered a search and rescue effort. The mine rescue teams have been working tirelessly, in difficult geotechnical conditions in the immediate area, to locate our missing colleague.”

The statement further noted: “The relevant authorities have been notified and are providing support during this time. Safety remains our highest priority and all mining activity has been suspended. An update on the situation will be provided in due course.”