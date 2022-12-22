Anglogold Ashanti, GIZ lauded for promoting quality healthcare delivery in Obuasi

The items are expected to boost healthcare delivery in the two districts of the Ashanti Region

Anglogold Ashanti and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have been commended for their role in promoting quality healthcare delivery in Obuasi.

The partnership has once again donated medical equipment and consumables to the Obuasi Municipal and the Obuasi East Health Directorates. This comes on the heels of training of health personnel in disease prevention, which was orgainsed by AGA- GIZ.



The items are expected to boost healthcare delivery in the two districts of the Ashanti Region.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Obuasi East Health Directorate, the District Health Director Delphine Gbogblovor lauded the partnership between AGA and GIZ saying, the health sector in the district has so far seen massive improvement due to the programs and other interventions rolled out by AGA- GIZ.



"Not too long ago, they organised training modules in babies resuscitation, cervical cancer training, IPC training for health workers in the district and today too, they are supporting us with this equipment to enable us to deliver on our mandate."



She mentioned that some of the items included photo therapy machines where babies born with jaundice are treated, incubators, baby warmer machines, gloves, hand sanitizers, etc.

She added that six facilities in the Obuasi East district are expected to benefit from them.



Karim, Nutrition officer at the Obuasi Government hospital who represented the Municipal health directorate underscored the importance of the donated medical items, emphasising that they will improve quality healthcare delivery in Obuasi.



He said the introduction of free health screening and NHIS registration by GIZ sums up the impact of the partnership on the healthcare sector in Obuasi.



He called for more support from other private individuals and institutions to complement the efforts of the government.



The items donated by Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi mine, and GIZ were categorized into; Cartridges and reagents, medical equipment, and medical consumables.

Speaking with the media after the donations, Daniel Arthur- Bentum, Economic Development Superintendent who led the donation on behalf of AGA-GIZ said the donation forms part of the commitment made by Anglogold Ashanti to improve healthcare delivery in Obuasi as captured in the 10-year socioeconomic development plan of AGA.



He said the company after training healthcare personnel in disease prevention modules, pledged to also resource and retool healthcare workers to make their work easier and also facilitate quality healthcare delivery in Obuasi.



Mr. Arthur- Bentum further reiterated AGA's continuous support towards the health sector in Obuasi. He assured that other intervention measures will be rolled out in the coming years.