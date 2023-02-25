Anglogold Ashanti hands over refurbished Anyinam clinic to Ghana Health Service

The renovated Anyinam Clinic

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has officially commissioned a refurbished health facility at Anyinam a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The refurbishment, which cost over GHS 700,000, saw the addition and upgrading of the health facility from a clinic to health centre to provide enhanced healthcare services to the residents of Anyinam and surrounding communities beyond antenatal and post-natal care.



The new additions include a placenta pit, which allows medical waste to degrade naturally, an in-house laboratory, a dispensary, two additional consulting rooms, an additional washroom, six (6) fitted air conditioners and a sluice room that would cater for the safe and efficient disposal of human waste, to prevent the spread of infection.



At a short ceremony to handover the facility to the Ghana Health Service, the Senior Manager-Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Emmanuel Baidoo, thanked the Ghana Health Service, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Nananom and the Anyinam community for the peaceful coexistence that exist between the community and the mine and in particular their support towards the implementation of the mine's 10-year Socio-Economic Development plan.



He underscored the importance of quality and affordable healthcare to development and reiterated that since 'Improved Accessibility to Quality Healthcare' is a key investment area to AngloGold Ashanti under its 10-year socio-economic development plan, it was appropriate that the company supported the refurbishment and improve the clinic's amenities to benefit the community and others in addressing their health needs and accommodate the growing population of Anyinam.



He was optimistic that the upgrading of the facilities at the health centre, will among other things, provide residents of Anyinam access to timely and quality health service instead of travelling far to receive medical attention.



Mr Baidoo further urged the management of the health centre to ensure the facility is well-managed to continue to serve future generations.

In an interview with the media, the Senior Manager of Sustainability announced AngloGold Ashanti's commitment to improving healthcare in Obuasi through collaborations with relevant entities.



"In partnership with GIZ, we have trained 150 health professionals on infectious disease prevention, cervical cancer, and maternal health. We have also conducted screenings for 8,000 people, registered them for the National Health Insurance scheme, and distributed medical equipment to health facilities", he stated.



Still, on health intervention measures, Mr. Baidoo disclosed that AngloGold Ashanti 2021 collaborated with the AGA Community Trust Fund to construct a modern maternal health facility that is currently catering for individuals from distant locations such as the western region.



The Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi Municipal, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, lauded AngloGold Ashanti for their efforts in supporting the community by providing infrastructure to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.



Nana Guahyia Oduropanin Birikorang, Edubiasehene on his part highlighted on the significance of healthcare and commended AngloGold Ashanti for renovating the Anyinam Clinic and the benefits it will provide to the community.



He further urged AngloGold Ashanti to consider upgrading the facility to a hospital status due to the growing population.

He also talked about investment in technical education in the region which he said will make individuals in the community self-sufficient and less reliant on the company for employment. He also requested that the company increase their Trust Fund from USD 2/Oz to USD 10/Oz of gold.



Nana Guahyia Oduropanin Birikorang took the opportunity to thank Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II and the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, for reopening the Obuasi Mine.



The Municipal Health Director, Margaret Yaa Manu, announced that the facility has undergone expansion, including the addition of a male and female ward. She assured attendees that the facility is fully equipped to handle a wide range of health issues. Additionally, she appealed to the community to refrain from any negative behavior towards the facility to ensure that it remains a valuable resource for the community's healthcare needs.



Anglogold Ashanti launched its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan last year to contribute to building socio-econimic self-sustaining communities. The key investment areas include health, education, skills development, WASH, community infrastructure, agriculture, industrialization and entrepreneurship.



