Angola Ambassador wishes Ghana a happy 64th anniversary

H.E. Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha,the Angola Ambassador to Ghana

H.E. Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha,the Angola Ambassador to Ghana has wished every Ghanaian a happy independence celebration.

In a special release on 6th March 2021, the diplomat said’ we wish happiness, prosperity and development to the people of Ghana’’.



Ambassador Augustos tenure of diplomacy has seen the improvement of Ghana-Angola relations, notable, the presence of Angola’s Vice President, H.E. Bornito De Sousa Baltazar Diogo in Ghana for the inaugural occasion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Parliament House in Accra on January 7, 2021

Mr. Augusto Da Silva Cunha's existential campaign for peace and unity represents his awesome legacy titled ‘’Promoting Peace, The Angolan way’’, which calls for African countries to pick a special day to celebrate peace just like every 4th April in the Republic of Angola.



Ghana gained independence on 6th March 1957.

