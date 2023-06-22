0
Angry Akatsi South okada riders declares one day strike to mourn murdered member

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: Japhet, Contributor

Okada riders in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have declared a one day strike to mourn the sudden demise of a member of the association.

Zanu Mandela, 30, died on Tuesday evening after he was reportedly attacked and killed on the spot by some alleged gunmen.

Edem Donkor, the spokesman for the association, told Prince Nornorme the host Shine news that the death of their colleague was a blow to the fraternity, and for that matter they would go the extra mile to seek justice for the murdered Zanu Mandela.

He said the strike was necessary to enable all riders to mourn with the families of the deceased.

Akatsi South Okada Riders Association has called on their members to stay off the street on Thursday, June 22, 2023 to demonstrate solidarity with the fallen fellow.

In a one-page statement copied to the MCE and the chairman of Akatsi South MUSEC, the association warned its membership sternly to observe the declaration.

The strike beginning Thursday, June 22, 2023, will expire after 24 hours, according to the press release.

