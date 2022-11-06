‘Angry’ Anyidoho vows to report officials letting Asomdwe Park rot to Akufo-Addo

Koku Anyidoho greets Akufo-Addo at an NPP event in 2018

One-time presidential spokesman, Koku Anyidoho, has vowed to expose appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the current state of the Asomdwe Park.

The park, which is the resting place of former president John Evans Atta-Mills was only recently refurbished and recommissioned by the state-owned Coastal Development Authority, CODA, upon request by the Atta-Mills Institute, which Anyidoho founded.



In a series of recent tweets, Anyidoho has revealed that the park is being left to rot, to which end he has accused unnamed appointees of Akufo-Addo of sabotaging their boss.



Anyidoho’s tweets:



Asomdwe Park is deteriorating, and it is not the fault of Koku Anyidoho and the Atta-Mills Institute.



I am praying that I will meet the President and tell him that his people are working for Asomdwe Park to be destroyed so he will be disgraced



I shall not allow Asomdwe Park to be left to rot. Honestly, on this matter, I don’t care whose ox is gored. I shall not allow valuable state resources to be wasted.

I have never been angry, but I am getting angry that after all the state funds used to build Asomdwe Park, it is being left to rot. Why should the President commission Asomdwe Park, and his appointees will be sabotaging the potential of the Park? I am getting angry.



I have worked with a President before and I know how appointees have their own agenda and sabotage the good intentions of a President.



