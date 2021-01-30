Angry Assemblies of God Church members chant war songs, lock chapel with 18 padlocks

This action was a protest to what the congregants describe as an imposition of leadership on them

There was drama at the Assemblies of God, People of the Book Centre (PBC) Church in Kumasi as some angry church members were seen chanting war songs.

This action was a protest to what the congregants describe as an imposition of leadership on them.



The Daily Guide Network reports that the church located at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi claimed that a certain Rev. Amponsah from the Agona Assemblies of God Church is been forced on them as their head pastor.



The church believes that its associate pastor Rev. Kwabena Malik is the best person to lead them out of their current financial distress, hence no need for an additional face.



The church members, Daily Guide reports, have been financing all church activities, including catering for the pastors, and they think they are not capable of catering for about three pastors and their families at the same time now.



Cause of Brouhaha



Head Pastor of Assemblies of God PBC Church Rev. Opoku Ware, reportedly, is supposed to retire.

The leadership in the Ashanti Region has however, appointed Rev. Amponsah of the Agona Assemblies of God Church to replace Rev. Ware, but the decision has been rejected by the members.



The PBC Church members said appointing Rev. Amponsah would mean catering for the retiring Rev. Opoku Ware, associate Rev. Malik as well as the incoming Rev. Amponsah, which they find very expensive.



According to reports, the deacons and elders of the PBC Church have on six occasions appealed to the leadership to consider their decision by allowing Rev. Kwabena Malik to lead the church for now, but their requests have been rejected.



Sunday’s Drama



On Sunday, January 25, 2021, when the church members gathered that Rev. Amponsah was to be officially introduced to them, they launched a protest.



The angry church members then locked the main entrance and other exit points with 18 huge padlocks, which prevented the day’s planned church service from taking place in the church’s auditorium.