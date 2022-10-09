Angry Baniekrom, Wawase residents bite hard at MP, MCE over 'Wadadaa Yen' promise

Residents of Baniekrom and Wawase protested against the MP

Residents of Baniekrom and Wawase in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti region have lamented about the lack of developmental projects in the community.

They expressed their disappointment in their Member of Parliament, Isaac Opoku, and the MCE, Mr. Kingsley Owusu-Appiah, for not showing much commitment in addressing the developmental challenges within the area.



Taking to the streets to protest, the angry residents lamented how the MP, MCE, and the Cocobod CEO, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, have been deceiving them.



Their mini demonstration, dubbed "WADA DAA YEN," was meant to express the utmost disappointment in their political leaders.



"They'll surely come here during election, but we want to tell them that we're not ready to receive them.They treat us as though we're not part of Ghana. We are telling them that our time of foolishness has ended. Now everyone has wised up. No road, no vote. No electricity, no vote". They told GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent.



Many of them who spoke to Ghanaweb also expressed great concerns about the poor state of the roads, lack of electricity and health facilities.

According to them, there is nothing good this NPP government has done for them despite voting massively for the party.



"We heard that the MCE was going on tour, but he never stepped foot here. He shouldn't forget that the election will bring him here and we will drive him away like an alien," they said.



Meanwhile, the chief of Bonsua, Nana Owusu Agyemang, said the COCOBOD CEO prior to the elections promised the people that he was going to make sure the area enjoys cocoa road projects, which is why they voted for Mr. Opoku and the NPP.



The chief also expressed worry over how the area MCE deceived him with sweet words as though he was a kid.



"I went to the MCE's office and he told me that next week the road contract will come off, but he has deceived me. They speak with sweet words when they see you, but fail to act immediately when they part ways with you".