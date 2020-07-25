General News

'Angry' Kotoko board summons strike over nose mask production

Strike are producing Kotoko branded kits

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's top hierarchy is seething with rage over the conduct of their kit sponsors strike.

According to Kumasi based OTEC FM, the board of directors of the club have been taken aback by strike's sale of the club branded nose mask without their prior notification or knowledge.



The branded mask which has been on sale since June this year in a bid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic has the official club colors and logo embossed on it.



The Kotoko board who are obviously livid have invited Strike Portugal for talks about the face mask.

Kotoko has a binding contract with the Portugues kit manufacturers until 2022.



Already there has been rumours of Kotoko wanting out of the strike deal as they are in search for other options.

