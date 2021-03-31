Angry NDC women invoke curses on Allotey Jacobs in Cape Coast

The women of the NDC angry because Allotey Jacobs declares his admiration for Nana Akufo-Addo

Irate Cape Coast South Constituency women of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vented their spleen on the former Regional Chairman of the party, Allotey Jacobs over his constant misconduct and declaring his admiration and support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Branch Women’s Organizer of the Cape Coast South of NDC, Ekua Hallam said Allotey Jacobs who acts like a camel used the party to enrich himself only to turn his back on it.



The aggrieved NDC women’s organizer led her colleagues using Schnapps, Crocodile eggs, brooms among others to invoke curses on the former NDC executive.



While pouring the Schnapps on the ground invoking the anger of the gods, Ekua Hallam said Cape Coast South Constituency NDC footsoldiers are forever banishing “Camel Allotey Jacobs” from the party and never dream of his return

To this end, she sent a strong warning to Allotey Jacobs not to insult the Ex-president John Dramani Mahama or any of the party stakeholders for have the gods to battle with



She applauded the General Secretary of the Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampafo for expelling Allotey Jacobs from the party.



“Then hungry Allotey Jacobs used to be like a watchman at Cape Coast NDC party office even some of the party members used to use their own money to feed him. He later ignored those who fed him and transformed his life after he used the party to enrich himself.”