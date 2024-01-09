Angry NPP youth of Akyem Oda warn party over plot to disqualify sole contender

File photo

Some angry youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akyem Oda constituency have voiced their discontent with the Eastern regional vetting committee’s decision to put the clearance of parliamentary candidate hopeful Dennis Obeng Agyei on hold after vetting.

This action follows a petition filed by some constituency executives alleging the aspirant insulted the incumbent MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah



The Eastern regional NPP chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, announced on January 4, 2024, in Koforidua that Dennis Obeng Agyei’s clearance was suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary committee.



The petition claims that Agyei insulted the MP and planned a demonstration with Oda market women against the government after their central market was burnt and incited the people of Akyem Aboabo against the MP.



“For now that gentleman has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the Akyem Oda constituency. This was simply due to infractions that bordered on Constitutional discipline in our party that he could not do so. There were petitions coming from the constituency that we saw evidence of. He was on radio inciting market women against our party. He admitted it in the committee and apologized” Jeff Konadilu told Journalists.



He continued “We have evidence of a radio interview with insults left right center going on and he admitted it and apologized. We have instances of text messages that are so bad. Instances where he blatantly disregarded national council directive all of it brought to the committee. He admitted it and apologized so we allow him but the committee found that he should have been referred to the Akyem Oda disciplinary committee for disciplinary action to be meted out that was not done so quickly the committee referred this matter to the disciplinary committee in Akyem Oda so that they will advise the committee on what to do next. If he purges himself the committee will also act”.



In response, the youth held a press conference at the Akyem Oda NPP party office to address the accusations.

Clement Attafuah, the Presiding Member for Birim Central municipal assembly also an Electoral area coordinator for NPP who conveyed the press conference refuted the allegations and urged the party to reconsider its decision.



He warned that failing to do so could jeopardize the party’s chances in the Akyem Oda constituency.



Madam Abena Esson, the lead organizer of the demonstration, defended Dennis Obeng Agyei, stating that the market women organized the protest due to difficulties they faced after the market fire and government neglect.



Aggrieved NPP youth who participated in the press conference expressed their concern over the suspension of Dennis Obeng Agyei’s clearance for the parliamentary candidacy in Akyem Oda.



They appealed to the NPP national executives to intervene, emphasizing the importance of unity for the party’s success in the constituency.