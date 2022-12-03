5
Menu
News

Angry chiefs invoke 77 deities on UCC vice chancellor over land

Image 5.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The chiefs are accusing the Vice-Chancellor of using the school land for business

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Aggrieved chiefs from five Paramouncies within Cape Coast Traditional Area including Kwaprow, Amamoma, Akotokyir, Kakumdo and opinion some leaders as well as other protesters on Wednesday gathered at the principal street of ancient town, broke eggs and poured libation to invoke 77 deities on the Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast(UCC), Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong.

The chiefs are accusing the Vice-Chancellor of using the school land for business including the siting of a fuel Station, supermarket and many others without recourse to unresolved issues concerning the lands in question.

Clad in red and chanting war songs, the protestors wielded placards calling on the government to intervene in the impasse between the community and the University of Cape Coast over land boundaries before it escalates.

Some of the placards read “UCC give us our land, communities lands should be registered at lands commission, we need resettlement or agree on a common boundary” among others.

Briefing the media shortly after a petition was presented to the Central Regional Minister, spokesperson for the aggrieved traditional authorities and the Chief of the Kwaprow community, Nana Kwesi Mensah III, said his colleague chiefs have written to UCC Vice Chancellor and other persons in authority proposing a dialogue between the community elders and authorities of the school on how to solve these pending issues amicably but they have been indifferent to their concerns.

“UCC authorities do not respect elders of the communities, we need resettlement or UCC authorities should co-operate to solve land boundary disputes, restrict movement of community members from one community to another, neglecting corporate social responsibilities and among others”, he demanded.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin