Angry teachers picket GES over legacy arrears

Teachers have petitioned the Director-General to come clear on the payment of their arrears

The Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers with arrears dating as far back 2012 on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 besieged the Ghana Education Service Head Office to petition the Director-General of Education on their legacy arrears which they say is long overdue.

According to the aggrieved teachers, it has been rumoured recently that, the government has paid in full, all their members the arrears which according to them is untrue necessitating their action Wednesday morning.



Numbering about 70 from across the country to represent their various groups, the teachers once again petitioned the Director-General to come clear on the payment of their arrears.

More soon...