Angry youth block Accra-Kumasi highway, police fire warning shots

The youth, according to reports, blocked the road

The angry youth of Amanase, a community near Suhum along the Accra to Kumasi highway Thursday evening blocked the Accra to Kumasi Highway amidst the burning of tyres in a spontaneous protest after a vehicle crushed an elderly man to death

The man was knocked down by a speedy vehicle at about 7:30 pm while crossing the road. His body was shredded and littered on the road.



The blockage and the burning of the tyres on the road created gridlock for almost an hour until armed Police stormed the scene to disperse the youth amidst the firing of warning shots.



Residents have embarked on similar protests previously over the killing of many residents in the community owing to drivers failing to slow down on reaching the Community.



According to the youth, at least 30 people have been knocked down since the road was constructed due to reckless driving and the absence of a footbridge to facilitate safe pedestrian crossing.

The Deputy District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, Richard Adu, tells Starr News the pedestrian knockdowns in communities along the Highway is alarming hence wants Ghana Highway Authority to remedy the situation.



However, the Ghana Highway Authority in previous engagement told Starr News, the Accra to Kumasi highway has not been completed that, footbridges and other pedestrian safety facilities are part of the original engineering design of the road.



The body of the latest victim has, however, been deposited at the morgue.