Angry youth threaten demonstration over bad roads at Ayanfuri

Poor roads at Ayanfuri

Correspondence from Central Region

Youth at Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region has threatened the government to embark on demonstration over bad roads within the district.



The demonstration is earmarked to incite authorities to take urgent action in fixing their road especially from Ayanfuri to Dunkwa-on-Offin road.



"We will hit the streets soon to pour out our frustration and anger on the authorities to come to our aid. We have been lied and disappointed for a long time and we are loosing it already", they lamented.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Central Regional Correspondent, Victoria Agyemang, Yaw Ackon, a mechanic said that the people have endured the bad roads for years in spite of all governments promises to fix them.



He said the District was one of the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but had lacked behind in-terms of development.

Ackon noted that Ayanfuri contributes hugely to the economy in-terms of revenue thus their needs should be prioritized for growth and development of the people.



"We produce gold, cocoa, timber among others to finance the state so our people must not be deprived", he said.



Kwabena Anim Castro, the Assembly member for Ayanfuri electoral area that the major road network connecting Upper Denkyira West to Western Region has been in a bad shape for decades.



He said the road had frequently been deteriorated as a result of heavy downpours experienced in the district. Castro stated that reliable and dependable roads aided in facilitating free movement of goods and people, supported economic growth, enhanced access to education, healthcare and connected people to their families.



He, however called for calmness among the youth that the government was working to bring back contractors on site to begin construction.

Some commuters explained to Ghanaweb the plight they face daily due to the bad roads.



Aside the heavy downpour causing problems on the road, they were suffering from airborne and respiratory diseases, including cough caused by frequent inhale of dusts on the road.



Car owners explained the huge sums of monies spent on regular basis to maintain and repair their vehicles due the poor nature of their roads.



"We do our work for mechanics everyday, the road is bad and so we always face problems", they said.



Some students at the Ayanfuri Senior High School (SHS) appealed to the government to come their aid to construct the road to enhance effective teaching and learning on campus.

They lamented that due to the poor roads the noise pollution affect their studies, adding that teachers are forced to shout louder to enable them hear what was been taught, a situation they described ‘unfortunate’.



They stated that: “The cars produce loud noise when using the road due to its bad nature so we struggle learning when they pass”.



They said the school lacked infrastructural development, therefore called on authorities to prioritize their needs and provide adequate logistics for their growth .