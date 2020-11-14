Anijie Global Foundation supports orphanage home

Anijie Global Foundation presenting the items to the caretaker of the orphanage home

Source: Nana Abena, Contributor

Ghana’s efforts at realizing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has received a major boost this month as Anijie Global Foundation, an African-oriented Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) took its monthly community outreach to an orphanage home, The Chosen Children Center in Darkuman.

The outreach dubbed “Revamp et Jollity”, provided education on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with focus on Goals 2, 3, 4, 9,11 and 17.



The team donated items such as food items, cooking utensils, clothing, water closets, stationaries, toiletries and an undisclosed amount of money to the orphanage home.



In an interaction with some of the children, one said, “We are happy for painting our house, donating nice clothes and making us happy today. We are grateful for everything thank you very much!”.

The gesture followed a visit to the orphanage by the Anijie Global Foundation last year when caretakers complained of several administrative, welfare and structural challenges.



Anijie Global Foundation since its establishment has been committed to educating and getting people on board to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.



So far, about 10 schools have been visited and educated on the SDGs.

