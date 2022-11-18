Anim Iddrisu constructs ultra-modern mosque, donates to aged at Nakpayili

The 1000-seater capacity ultra-modern mosque

Renowned and Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Abuya and Sons Group of Companies, Amin Iddrisu has built about 1000 capacity Ultra Modern Mosque and an Arabic school for the good people of Nakpayili in the Nanumba South District in the Northern Region of Ghana.

At the same occasion, he donated some clothing and items to the aged and widows in the community as an exclamation to Allah.



Addressing the gathering at a short ceremony to handover the mosque to the community, Amin Iddrisu said, he is extremely grateful to Allah for giving him the opportunity to build this temple to honor his late parents "M'MA Abuya" and may their souls rest in perfect peace.



According to him, the kind gesture is a form of giving back to the society which he was brought up and a way of building a better future for the generations ahead.



He appealed to the community to take good care of the properties for future generations.



" I am indeed grateful to the Almighty Allah for such a milestone in my life journey. It hasn't been easy but Allah has seen me and my family through all this challenging moments. I'm super proud to honor my late parents M'MA Abuya with this huge edifice. May their loving souls rest in perfect peace ", he said.

Amin Iddrisu also took the opportunity to urge the youth in the community to learn and work hard in order to break the poverty genre in the community by not settling for less.



To him, is better for them to support and work together to build a prosperous community.



The all important event was graced by some important dignitaries such as, the Member of Parliament for Nanumba South District, Hon. Abukari Dawuni, the DCE, Isifu Zakaria, Chief Iman's and elders of the community, Opinion leaders, media personalities and many others.



Meanwhile, the DCE, the Chief Iman of the community and some senior citizens thanked Amin Iddrisu and the family for such a wonderful presence to support the community at this moment and call on all well-meaning individuals, philanthropists and other civil society groups to come and help the community for a better future.