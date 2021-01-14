Ankaful: Prisoner serving 45yr jail term, two others caught in bribery attempt to smuggle wee for inmates

Ankaful Maximum Security Prison

A Prison Officer at Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central Region, (name withheld) has been hailed by authorities for shockingly rejecting a mouth-watering cash offer from Drug Lords including a Prisoner serving a 45-year jail term, to assist them to smuggle a large number of drugs into the Ankaful Maximum prisons in the Central Region

The Public Relations Officer for Ankaful Maximum Prison Superintendent Vincent Ziniel who confirmed this on a local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com revealed that one Boakye approached the prison officer in question and told him about his plan of dealing in drugs with the officer, explaining how lucrative it was.



According to him, the officer feigned interest but reported the matter to his superiors who provided him with cover to enable the authorities to arrest the dealers who were drug lords operating from outside.



An agreement was therefore reached and a location for the delivery of the first consignment of contraband goods was also chosen.



“I selected four colleague officers including me and hid at where the criminals will give the drugs to the officer and quickly got them arrested at Abee community near the prison” he revealed.

Superintendent Vincent Ziniel revealed that two notorious drug dealers Nana Yaw and Opiah Mensah ages 17 and 20 respectively including Boakye who is already serving 45 years jail term were arrested with 15 parcels of weed and have been handed to Elmina District Police Command to continue with their investigations.



He disclosed that the Central Regional Prisons Commander is very happy and proud of the officer for such a devoted work since he has not seen such a committed and devoted officer before in his thirty years of working experience in the service.



To this end, he advised all prison officers to learn from their colleague officer and warned the prisoners, in particular, to stay away from such criminal acts as it could compound their stay in incarceration.