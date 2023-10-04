Ankobea bids farewell to open defecation

A completed toilet facility

Source: Chris Nkrumah, Contributor

Ankobea is one of the three electoral areas in Mpohor. It is also the oldest suburb of the Mpohor township.

Typical of an ancient town, the infrastructural architecture of the area is a sight for sore eyes.



Dilapidated structures which pose a threat to life characterize the area.



In the year 2020, when the then parliamentary candidate, John Sanie was campaigning in the area, the residents of the area led by Assemblyman, Kojo Assan indicated that they were facing a sharp rise in unsanitary and unhygienic issues due to the lack of basic social amenities such as a decent place of convenience.



John Sanie, being human felt empathetic and sympathetic to the people’s plight.



Despite his scarce resources, he immediately engaged an indigenous contractor, Blowprince Ventures to construct a twelve-seater flushable toilet facility with an ancillary mechanized borehole and a polytank reservoir for the people.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, John Sanie was joined by the chief of Mpohor, Osaaberima Kwaw Entie, elders, and opinion leaders to commission and hand the completed project to the community.



John Sanie urged the people to ensure that the facility was properly maintained to enable it to serve its purpose.



On receiving the keys to the facility, the spokesperson for the chief, Nana Fatoho, pleaded with the MP to construct an additional facility (bathrooms) for the community.



He also echoed the MP’s plea to the people to put the facility to good use, a practice that will curtail the spread of cholera, typhoid, and malaria.